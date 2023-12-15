Belle Fourche reschedules Black Friday, gains popularity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A couple of years ago, businesses in Belle Fourche were geared up for the typical Black Friday experience: people lined up outside stores early in the morning, hoping to snag some deals. However, a winter storm kept everyone at home. So, Belle Fourche moved Black Friday a couple of weeks later, and it stuck.

Now, on December 15, you can catch some deals in the northern hills town. The Center of the Nation Business Association (CONBA) helps organize what is now known as ‘Belle Black Friday.’ CONBA is a volunteer-run organization made up of business owners in Belle Fourche.

“People don’t feel rushed to get that sale and we have some sales similar to Black Friday sales,” says Stacey Raisanen, a volunteer with CONBA.

Check out all of the deals in Belle Fourche by following this link to the CONBA Facebook page.

