Belle Fourche reschedules Black Friday, gains popularity

Stacey Raisanen, with the Center of the Nation Business Association, shares the details of Belle Black Friday on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A couple of years ago, businesses in Belle Fourche were geared up for the typical Black Friday experience: people lined up outside stores early in the morning, hoping to snag some deals. However, a winter storm kept everyone at home. So, Belle Fourche moved Black Friday a couple of weeks later, and it stuck.

Now, on December 15, you can catch some deals in the northern hills town. The Center of the Nation Business Association (CONBA) helps organize what is now known as ‘Belle Black Friday.’ CONBA is a volunteer-run organization made up of business owners in Belle Fourche.

“People don’t feel rushed to get that sale and we have some sales similar to Black Friday sales,” says Stacey Raisanen, a volunteer with CONBA.

Check out all of the deals in Belle Fourche by following this link to the CONBA Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
South Dakota Representative pushing for consistency with new DUI bill
South Dakota Representative pushing for new DUI bill in 2024

Latest News

KOTA Territory News at Noon
KOTA Territory News at Noon
National Defense Authorization Act
Senator Mike Rounds drives major investments and upgrades for Ellsworth Air Force Base in National Defense Authorization Act
B-21 bomber personell and nuclear experts could be a part of new military budget.
Senator Mike Rounds discusses gains for Ellsworth in National Defense Authorization Act
Dust and noise are some of the biggest concerns.
Some residents oppose proposed limestone mine