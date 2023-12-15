A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison

26 year old Elijah West of Pine Ridge is sentenced to three consecutive life terms in federal prison today after being convicted of three counts of first-degree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -26 year old Elijah West of Pine Ridge is sentenced to three consecutive life terms in federal prison today after being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder.

A jury found West guilty in September of the shooting deaths of Jamie Graham, Alma Garneaux, and Michael White Plume in a trailer near Wounded Knee in January of last year. The sentence includes an additional 30 years for three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Today in court, Judge Roberto Lange said on the day of the shooting, West was pacing back and forth in the home, then shot Graham twice and Garneaux and White Plume once, all at close range.

The mother of Alma Garneaux spoke in court, saying Alma’s seven kids wake up asking where their mother is.

West’s attorney said his client was content with the sentence.

