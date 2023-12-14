Working Against Violence asking for donations for holiday wish list

Working Against Violence, Inc. or WAVI wants to give everyone a happy holiday season.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Working Against Violence is a non-profit organization in Rapid City that is dedicated to providing survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking, vital services such as safe emergency shelter, crisis management, food, transportation, and supportive services.

Donating to local non-profit organizations can be a great way to give back to your community in a non-expensive way, and during the holidays these donations can go a long way.

This year, WAVI is hoping the community will give survivors a chance to celebrate a happy holiday.

They are asking for basic needs for women, from coats and pants in all sizes to towels and toothpaste. Through their holiday wish list, you can find everything they might need this season.

“One of them that we are looking for is new pajamas for adults and children this time of year because we do give those out on Christmas, it’s nice to have some new pajamas. We always need sweats and leggings and warm tops. The reason that we ask for sweats and leggings is because it does fit multiple sizes of people,” says Kristina Summons, the development director for WAVI.

WAVI is also in need of gift cards to coffee shops and grocery stores. You can find the full list of needed items here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line
South Dakota Representative pushing for consistency with new DUI bill
South Dakota Representative pushing for new DUI bill in 2024

Latest News

A way for young people to come together in pursuit of physical and intellectual growth.
Lakota Nation Invitational is renowned not only for its sports events but education too
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Planes like this will see more use at the Wall Municipal Airport as a result of these changes.
Wall’s airport may soon see more use
Humane Society advises against surprising people with a pet as a gift.
Avoid pet surprises during the holidays
Over 7.5 billion packages and counting are getting ready for delivery as USPS works double...
USPS holiday rush with workforce boost for festive success