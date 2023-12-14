Terry Peak now open daily for winter activities

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, Dec. 14, Terry Peak will be open daily through the end of the season.

Limited terrain is currently available at Terry Peak Ski Area, including Stewart Slope, Welcome, Surprise, and Upper Little Phil. The Stewart Lift, Snow Carpet, and Surprise Express Lifts are currently operating. To purchase area lift tickets and rentals, you can go online or at the Stewart Ticket Window.

For ski and snowboard lessons, you can sign up online or at the Ski School. All services at Stewart Lodge are open and available, and season passes can be picked up at Guest Services next to the lodge. However, the Nevada Gulch Lodge and the Dark Horse are currently closed.

The snowmaking crew is currently working on the Kussy and Ben Hur slopes and they’re hoping to have that area open as soon as possible.

Terry Peak Ski Area is located in the beautiful Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

