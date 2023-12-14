Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - Late Wednesday evening, on Dec. 13, a fire was reported at the Sugar Shack off of Highway 385 near Silver City.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the structure up in flames.

Volunteer and fire departments came from a two-county area to help battle the blaze into the early morning, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
South Dakota Representative pushing for consistency with new DUI bill
South Dakota Representative pushing for new DUI bill in 2024
Two male juveniles attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of 120 Disk Drive.
Two juveniles were caught by RCPD trying to steal a car
Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus

Latest News

Finding the right gift can be a headache, especially if you want to buy something unique to...
Unique gift ideas to make your Christmas stand out
Jarrett Dahl the co-owner of Dahl's chainsaw art made this statue the day I spoke with him to...
Unique gift ideas to make your Christmas stand out
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack fire
Every year the non-profit hosts its Badges and Kids. This event allows first responders to...
KOTA Cares: Black Hills Badges for Hope