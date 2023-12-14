State attorneys general up in arms over proposed ATF rule

(WBRC)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Half the country’s attorneys general want the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to drop a proposed rule that they say would expose gun sellers to lawsuits.

The rule, according to a release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, “would make any individual who sells a firearm for profit liable to civil, administrative, and criminal penalties.”

“This civil liability rule would penalize innocent citizens selling their guns to friends and family,” Jackley claims. “Washington is continuing to infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens. This is nothing more than the current Administration’s attempt to drive up the cost of firearms for lawful citizens.”

The Department of Justice wants ATF rules amended so they are more in line with the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law last year.

Jackley and 24 other attorneys general sent a letter to the ATF, calling the proposed rule an unconstitutional overreach.

The attorneys general, in their letter, agree that violent crime is at an unacceptably high level, but they want the focus on other solutions ... “this proposed rule seeks to criminalize what should be lawful behavior.”

You can read the joint AG letter to the ATF here.

