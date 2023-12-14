Pleasant temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are starting this morning a bit chilly, with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s across the region. A quick-moving system will make its way into the region, and winds and cloud cover will increase as it continues to push into the area. Highs will be in the 40s, mostly, with a few areas like Rapid City likely to reach 50, depending on when the cloud cover starts to break up. Winds today could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

For Friday, breezy conditions will continue and temperatures will remain in the 40s for Deadwood, Spearfish, and Gillette. Sheridan will likely hit 50 with plenty of sunshine for your Friday. A quiet weather pattern and well above-normal temperatures will be in place for the weekend, with lots of sun. The afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s for many. A slight cooldown will be in place for Sunday, but we will remain warmer than average, with highs for the afternoon in the 40s to 50s.

The sun and warmth will continue into the start of the work week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are currently forecast to be in the mid to upper 50s.

