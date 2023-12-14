Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood

Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 38-year-old man was killed about 6:23 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 14A, within the Deadwood city limits.

The victim was airlifted to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he died. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man was trying to cross the highway at the intersection with Main Street when he was hit by an SUV traveling west on 14A.

DPS stated that charges are pending against the 26-year-old woman driving the SUV, and that speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

