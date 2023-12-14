KOTA Cares: Black Hills Badges for Hope

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First responders play a critical role in keeping our communities safe, but these individuals are often seen in fearful or uncertain situations.

This creates a gap between first responders and the people they help.

This week’s KOTA Cares is Black Hills Badges for Hope and their goal to bridge that gap.

The mission of the nonprofit is to strengthen the relationship between local first responders and local youth. The goal is for children to be able to trust first responders and call for them if they need help.

Black Hills Badges for Hope hosts several activities such as a Christmas shopping spree for children, a golf tournament, and a scholarship program.

By sponsoring these events and programs, the non-profit hopes to encourage youth to be more active and help them make positive choices and healthy choices in the community.

“If we can foster and develop a positive interaction with law enforcement, first responders, later on in life that positive connection and that fun memory is there,” said Dustin Calhoun, president and co-founder for Black Hills Badges for Hope.

Black Hills Badges for Hope also offers to support families of fallen first responders and officers.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.