KOTA Cares: Black Hills Badges for Hope

Every year the non-profit hosts its Badges and Kids. This event allows first responders to...
Every year the non-profit hosts its Badges and Kids. This event allows first responders to help children fill their Christmas wish list.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First responders play a critical role in keeping our communities safe, but these individuals are often seen in fearful or uncertain situations.

This creates a gap between first responders and the people they help.

This week’s KOTA Cares is Black Hills Badges for Hope and their goal to bridge that gap.

The mission of the nonprofit is to strengthen the relationship between local first responders and local youth. The goal is for children to be able to trust first responders and call for them if they need help.

Black Hills Badges for Hope hosts several activities such as a Christmas shopping spree for children, a golf tournament, and a scholarship program.

By sponsoring these events and programs, the non-profit hopes to encourage youth to be more active and help them make positive choices and healthy choices in the community.

“If we can foster and develop a positive interaction with law enforcement, first responders, later on in life that positive connection and that fun memory is there,” said Dustin Calhoun, president and co-founder for Black Hills Badges for Hope.

Black Hills Badges for Hope also offers to support families of fallen first responders and officers.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
South Dakota Representative pushing for consistency with new DUI bill
South Dakota Representative pushing for new DUI bill in 2024
Two male juveniles attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of 120 Disk Drive.
Two juveniles were caught by RCPD trying to steal a car
Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls

Latest News

A way for young people to come together in pursuit of physical and intellectual growth.
Lakota Nation Invitational is renowned not only for its sports events but education too
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Planes like this will see more use at the Wall Municipal Airport as a result of these changes.
Wall’s airport may soon see more use
Humane Society advises against surprising people with a pet as a gift.
Avoid pet surprises during the holidays