Warmer air returns Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s and teens.

Wednesday will be warmer as high temperatures climb into the 40s for many, while a few spots come close to 50°. Expect sunny skies for much of the day, with a few passing high clouds possible.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night! The waxing crescent moon will make for perfect viewing conditions across the region. Be sure to find a dark spot away from city lights. Best time for viewing will be after 10 p.m. with the peak closer to 2 a.m. At minimum, 50 to 60 meteors per hour should be expected, but up to 100 meteors per hour or more will be possible, given the conditions.

Partly cloudy skies arrive Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Friday will remain mild with many in the 40s. It will be nice and warm over the weekend as highs will be in the 50s for much of the area under sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild for much of next week, too.

