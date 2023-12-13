UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls

Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision Wednesday morning, and the city has confirmed a 50-year-old man is dead.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, around 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday emergency personnel were notified of a school bus that struck a pedestrian.

The bus was traveling west on 12th Street and made a left turn to go south on Garfield Avenue. A 50-year-old man crossing Garfield Avenue was struck by the bus. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to a traffic alert from the Sioux Falls Police Department, all of West 12th Street between South Williams Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue was closed as crews responded to the accident. The route has now been reopened.

The accident is under investigation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

