Two juveniles were caught by RCPD trying to steal a car

Two male juveniles attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of 120 Disk Drive.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two male juveniles attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of 120 Disk Drive. They had reportedly assaulted two people while trying to get access to the car, and then they tried to run from the scene.

Upon police arrival, they were directed to a nearby parking lot at 2200 N. Maple Avenue, where an employee of a business at 120 Disk Drive, was holding one of the suspects on the ground. The other suspect had fled into the building at 2200 N. Maple Avenue. Police located a male matching the description of the suspect, and ordered him to stop, he then proceeded to run out the back of the building and headed south on foot. After a short pursuit, he was detained in the 19000 block of N. Maple Avenue.

Police found the keys to the car that was almost stolen, along with a baton on the second suspect. After speaking to witnesses, the two suspects were confirmed as the people who had tried to steal the car at 120 Disk Drive.

The passenger of the car had been assaulted in the attempted theft of the car. The passenger had then run into the business to find help and the driver of the car went back outside to try and confront the suspects. One of the suspects then assaulted the driver, before they ran.

Both of the juveniles have been detained and will be entered into the juvenile justice system.

The two victims of the attempted car theft were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries because of the assault.

Police are investigating the incident.

