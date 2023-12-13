Stealing highway signs is a problem in one of the Black Hills counties

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think about theft, stealing highway signs might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, Meade County has been dealing with issues related to people stealing these signs, resulting in financial costs for the county.

The Meade County Sheriff’s office is hosting a Highway Sign Amnesty event through the end of the month due to an increase in stolen highway signs that people tend to use as souvenirs, sources of pranks, or even for target practice. The Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you’ve stolen a sign, you can bring it back—no questions asked.

“It costs the county a lot of money. I mean, some of these signs are a couple of hundred dollars each, sometimes more, and then the labor to have to replace them and put them back up is an expense on the county,” said Meade County Sheriff Pat West.

According to one of the Meade County Highway supervisors, approximately $40,000 is spent annually replacing signs. He emphasizes that taxpayers’ money could be better spent on other priorities.

“It’s all of our taxpayers’ money; we could be building nice roads. Instead, we’re just going out there. You know, I don’t want to say wasting money, but we kind of are when we keep putting up the same sign in the same place every other week,” said Mead County Highway supervisor Troy Eastman.

The issue extends beyond money because without these signs, essential information—such as speed limits, directions, hazard warnings, and upcoming merges—is unavailable.

“This is a safety issue. Also, you know, people don’t realize it; if there’s a curve ahead and there’s a sign that says a sharp curve ahead, if you haven’t driven that road before and that sign’s not there, it can cause an accident. That’s what we want to prevent—that from happening. But it’s one of those things also that, you know, there’s a stop sign at a certain intersection that’s not there, and people don’t realize it and drive through; you can cause an accident,” said West.

If you have seen or have any Meade County Highway signs, you can return them to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office with no penalties through the end of December.

