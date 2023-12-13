Spearfish business owner addresses concerns ahead of special election quarry vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, Lawrence County will be holding a special election for a conditional use permit for limestone mining west of Spearfish.

The mining area, which is about eight miles from the Wyoming border, would allow Matt Polich, owner of North Star Construction, and his team to source limestone locally, as opposed to outsourcing from other towns. Polich has received pushback from the community, and while he states the concerns of the community are valid, he has been working with county commissioners and consultants to put plans together to address them.

“The concerns for the public are dust. The County Commission, one of their 33 conditions is that I have 10,000 gallons of water on-site at all times, that’s for dust control. They’re worried about traffic, and we have a full traffic control plan, as well as a harrowed agreement,” said Polich.

Being able to mine the limestone in that area could result in projects being finished faster, and cheaper for the community.

“The county uses lots of gravel on the roads, so it’s better for our taxpayers, our taxpayer dollars go further, the more competition we have. Another pit out there really benefits all of the home building that’s about to happen in those developments. When we have material that’s good material, that’s close, the delivery times are very short and convenient, and it’s more cost-effective,” continued Polich.

When all is said and done, Polich says a reclamation plan is in place for the area.

“So in the interim, sure you’ll be able to see the pit, absolutely you’ll be able to see what we’re doing,” Polich stated. “But when the materials been extracted and we’ve moved on to reclamation it’ll look just as good or better than it did when we got there.”

Polich talked about the location being a point of opposition, but with another operating mine in such proximity, a new mine wouldn’t create more disturbances.

“The location argument says that we know we need gravel, we know we need the material, but we don’t want to hear it. There’s already an operating mine literally across the fence from where we’re proposing. That mine was opened in 2016,” stated Polich.

The area in question would only require about 10 days of work a year.

“The size of our pit, we have 20 acres that we can mine, that’s per the permit, but only 30,000 tons per year. 30,000 tons per year equates to four or five trucks per day. 30,000 tons per year is less than one acre of disturbance per year. 30,000 tons per year is basically 10 days of production for us. So we can crush for 10 days and then the rest of the year its loading trucks and making deliveries,” Polich explained.

Having another limestone mine closer could keep home costs lower, making it more affordable for first-time home buyers.

“The house could cost around 15% more than it would if we had more available locally sourced materials. First-time home buyers, they’re the ones that are saying a $200,000 house will work, but now its $350,000,” continued Polich. “Those materials being available locally absolutely give the first-time home buyers a way better chance to get going.”

Sourcing limestone locally would also allow Polich and his company North Star Construction to continue serving the community, by providing materials for projects, such as roads, housing developments, and airports.

“There are other producers we understand that, but it’s very difficult for those producers to make a small batch of material for a single project for us. It’s just not cost-effective for them, and then therefore the materials are not available to do the project. We’ve seen that a lot. There’s an airport project, and the airport has a very specific material they’re looking for. We start asking the suppliers around, and they say ‘Yes we can make that but we can’t make it in your schedule’, or ‘Yes we have some but it’s in Hot Springs.’ Those things happen to us quite often, and we think that if we have that pit we have our own material which means we can do that project,” Polich noted. “What you keep hearing me say, it’s so that we can keep saying yes to projects. If there’s an emergency road that gets blown out somewhere and somebody calls me and I’m able to say yes, I have the materials I’m on my way, I can get that patched together for you.”

Early voting is already open, and polls will be open next Tuesday, Dec. 19.

