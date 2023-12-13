SDDOT receives grant for U.S. Highway 385 safety improvement project

Photo of Highway 385.
Photo of Highway 385.(KOTA KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is set to receive around $67 million from the FY2023-2024 Rural Surface Transportation Grant funds. The grant will be used for highway safety enhancements on the U.S. Highway 385 reconstruction project in Pennington County.

The project aims to create approximately 15 miles of highway safety improvements on Highway 385 in Pennington County, starting from Sheridan Lake and concluding at the Pennington/Lawrence County Line. The improvements will involve widening the shoulders to eight feet, enhancing the recovery area, flattening curves, replacing four major drainage structures, installing two grade-separated trail crossings, replacing and extending drainage pipes, and resurfacing the roadway.

“This Rural Grant provides funding for a key SDDOT safety initiative on a vital state highway utilized by local commuters as well as thousands of visitors exploring the Black Hills,” said Joel Jundt, SDDOT Transportation Secretary. “Highway 385 is the principal north/south route through the Black Hills, and this project will enhance safety and access to a variety of recreation sites for South Dakotans and visitors in the Black Hills National Forest, National Park Service Monuments, or National Parks, and South Dakota State Park sites.”

Rural Grant applications were evaluated based on various criteria, including project readiness, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with critical goals such as safety enhancement, mobility and reliability increase, resiliency improvement, and infrastructure restoration.

For a complete list of the FY2023-2024 Rural Grant awards, please view it here.

Download the KOTA First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe

Latest News

Black Hills National Forest seasonal closures go into effect in mid December
Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Thune says he's proud that this year's bill authorizes full funding for the next steps for the...
Thune talks about National Defense Authorization Act
The Grand Gateway Hotel has issued its apology for online statements made by Connie Uhre.
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement