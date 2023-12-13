Pierre man indicted on first-degree, second-degree murder charges in stabbing death

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Hughes County State’s Attorney Casey Deibert have announced that a Pierre man has been indicted on first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges for the Nov. 30, 2023 stabbing death of a Rapid City woman.

David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre also was indicted on an aggravated assault charge.

He was indicted on Tuesday, Dec. 12, by a Hughes County Grand Jury.

Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a Pierre home. The investigation continues.

Shangreaux Jr. is being held in Hughes County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is on Jan. 16, 2024. As per the U.S. Constitution, he is presumed innocent.

Pierre Police has investigated the case with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office will be responsible for prosecuting the case.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.