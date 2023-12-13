LNI: Parade of athletes welcomes students and athletes marking the start of the invitational

For 47 years, the Lakota Nation Invitational has been bringing athletes and supporters to Rapid City.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the biggest sporting events in Rapid City kicked off Tuesday evening with a parade of athletes.

The Lakota Nation Invitational welcomed around 3,000 students participating in the games at the Monument on Tuesday.

With the many excited families that showed up at the Monument to support the athletes, the reason for hosting the games in Rapid City is to allow some of the families of the athletes to see their child participate on a big stage.

“It’s our way of showcasing their talents. For them to play and participate here in the Monument is really something big because not a lot of them can get to the state tournament or anything like that,” explained Lakota Nation Invitational Tournament Director Bryan Brewer.

“The message I give to the students and athletes this year is just to have fun, and embrace every moment,” expressed Lakota Tech High School’s principal Chanda Spotted Eagle. “These high school years are just so exciting, it’s just a stepping stone towards their future.”

The invitational is always adding new activities to get more students involved every year. If you are interested in seeing what events are happening this year, you can check out this link for more information.

