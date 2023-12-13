The Lakota Nation Invitational adds new events for participants

For 47 years, the Lakota Nation Invitational has been bringing athletes and supporters to Rapid City.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 47 years, the Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI), has been bringing athletes and supporters to Rapid City.

Over the years, the program has changed and developed, and the changes aren’t stopping anytime soon.

The Lakota Nation Invitational started in 1976 when founder and director Bryan Brewer reached out to basketball teams from other reservations to play against Pine Ridge.

Since its creation, LNI has added more events including traditional Native American Games as well as more current events like skateboarding and e-sports.

”All of the events are great. Obviously, basketball runs the roost for LNI for this particular event, but events like skateboarding, that’s just awesome. Highlighting opportunities for athletes that may not play basketball. You know wrestling, there’s a ton of events e-sports that are part of this event, it’s great to highlight it all,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director for Rapid City Sports Commission.

The Lakota Nation Invitational began early Tuesday and will continue to run through Saturday.

For a full list of events and times, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line

Latest News

Red Cross urges public to learn basic CPR compressions to help save lives
Red Cross of Western South Dakota urges public to learn life-saving tips
There's an increase in people stealing signs.
Stealing highway signs is a problem in one of the Black Hills counties
B-21
Thune talks about National Defense Authorization Act
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement