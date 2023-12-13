The Lakota Nation Invitational adds new events for participants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 47 years, the Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI), has been bringing athletes and supporters to Rapid City.

Over the years, the program has changed and developed, and the changes aren’t stopping anytime soon.

The Lakota Nation Invitational started in 1976 when founder and director Bryan Brewer reached out to basketball teams from other reservations to play against Pine Ridge.

Since its creation, LNI has added more events including traditional Native American Games as well as more current events like skateboarding and e-sports.

”All of the events are great. Obviously, basketball runs the roost for LNI for this particular event, but events like skateboarding, that’s just awesome. Highlighting opportunities for athletes that may not play basketball. You know wrestling, there’s a ton of events e-sports that are part of this event, it’s great to highlight it all,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director for Rapid City Sports Commission.

The Lakota Nation Invitational began early Tuesday and will continue to run through Saturday.

