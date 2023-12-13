Humane Society of the Black Hills Christmas wish list

The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs donations to give every animal the Christmas they deserve.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holidays are the perfect time to give back to your local non-profit organizations.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills helps more than 4,000 animals every year. From veterinarian care to sheltering, the organization runs on donors, community support, and hundreds of volunteers. With help from the community, the shelter is looking for a few donations ahead of Christmas to give everyone, including animals, the holiday they deserve.

Along with the usual need for cat, kitten, dog, and puppy food, cat litter, and toys... there are some specific items you can donate through their Angel Tree program.

“So if you come into the Humane Society in person you’ll see we have donation bins by the door and we also have this angel tree right here where you can grab an ornament and purchase the items listened on the back for a dog, like Carlton here. Those are some needed items,” shares Cassie Sloan, the marketing and volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

You can find a full list of needed donations, including a link to their Amazon wish list, here.

