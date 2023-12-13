Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be clear for the first half of the night, which will set up perfect viewing conditions for the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. The best part of the show will start after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening and peak around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. At least 50 to 60 meteors per hour should be expected, but with a waxing crescent moon, there could be up to 100 or more.

If you want to see them, get away from city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for about 15 to 30 minutes. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s across the area, so be sure to dress appropriately.

Thursday will start off with some cloud cover, but skies should clear up a bit into the afternoon. It will be slightly breezy with some gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s and 50s will be likely Friday and into the weekend. Next week is looking to stay mild as well with much of the area in the 50s.

