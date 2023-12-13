Edgemont man pleads not guilty to attempted first-degree murder

35-year-old Charles Colhoff plead not guilty to attempted first-degree murder of Morgan Running Horse
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with attempted first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

35-year-old Charles Colhoff pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder of Morgan Running Horse, commission of a felony with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The combined charges have a maximum potential sentence of 50 years but could be longer if the court determines Colhoff is a habitual offender. If that distinction is made, Colhoff faces up to a 100-year maximum sentence.

Colhoff will be back in court for a status hearing next month.

