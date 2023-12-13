Deadline to get health insurance for freelancers is now, here’s what you can do

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a looming deadline of Dec. 15 for gig workers to pick their health coverage, the time is now to decide. Noah Lang, Co-Founder & CEO, of Stride Health, says, “If you want coverage starting January 1st, you have to get covered and pick your plan by Friday, December 15th.” 24% of Independent contractors are uninsured and those numbers are expected to increase by 2027.

Lang adds that in 2024 gig workers will have more access to affordable healthcare but are just not aware of it, “People ask me what’s changing this year and I say, you. You are a different person than a year ago. See if you qualify for tax credits to lower your insurance premiums. Don’t assume you don’t qualify. Many people are a surprised by the availability of tax credits, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, an act in 2021, there are more tax credits available than ever today.”

With almost a quarter of gig workers lacking health insurance, local freelancer Ryan Brewer says freelancers like him don’t always understand what they are getting from year to year. Brewer, an independent contractor and photographer gets tough, “It can be very stressful because it really fluctuates so much like one year you might qualify for something and then the next you might not qualify for anything or you might not qualify for enough. It’s a constant back and forth, is very frustrating.”

Lang says for those like Brewer, using government sites can be a headache, “Take a few minutes look at your options, see what’s changed for next year often times you can upgrade, get a better plan for next year, and cover more of your health and financial needs.” Lang recommends using Stride Health because he says we have taken the confusion out of the process still says choosing the right plan is important because it will save you so much money in the long run. “Don’t assume you don’t qualify. Go check. It doesn’t cost you anything to do it. And unfortunately, most people who choose to go uninsured just assume it’s unaffordable, and oftentimes, 9 times out of 10 they qualify for some form of tax credit. Literally, the government will pay part of your health insurance premiums every single month, says Lang.

If you miss this Friday’s deadline then freelancers will have until midnight on Jan. 16, 2024, to enroll and that coverage will start February 1, 2024.

