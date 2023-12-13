Black Hills National Forest seasonal closures go into effect in mid December

CUSTER S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest will close seasonal gates and recreation sites not open during winter on Dec. 15.

Gates are closed to provide seasonal refuge for wildlife, protect natural resources, and provide for public safety as some roads are converted to snowmobile trails. Seasonally closed roads and trails are identified on the current Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM).

Snowmobile trails are open from December 15 to March 31 annually. Wheeled vehicles are not allowed on the snowmobile trails during that time except for one small segment of the snowmobile trail system near the Big Hill trails area that allows over-snow bicycles. (See Over Snow Travel Order and SD Map & WY Map)

Black Hills National Forest officials are asking the public to avoid parking in front of closed Forest gates. “Forest employees may be working behind the closed gate and are unable to exit the area if a vehicle has parked in front of the gate,” said Scott Jacobson, Public Affairs Officer, Black Hills National Forest.

Some campground and day-use sites are also closed for the season. A list of campground sites that remain open during the winter can be found here.

As a safety reminder, please exercise extreme caution while driving on forest system roads during winter, as the road ahead may become impassable or hazardous due to ice and snow cover. It’s important to note that National Forest System roads are not plowed or maintained during the winter months. For those who travel or recreate in remote areas, it’s crucial to be aware of the local weather conditions and to be properly equipped with appropriate gear.

Seasonal recreation sites and roads typically reopen in mid-May, conditions permitting.

