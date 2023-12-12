Vitalant moves to urgent blood need, strives for 4 days on hand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On average, Vitalant says donors give blood less than twice a year. Right now, Vitalant needs to see more people donate regularly.

“We are at an urgent need for blood. That means we have dipped below that critical mark that [Vitlant] has been at for over a year,” says Tori Robbins with Vitalant.

Vitalant prefers to have at least four days of blood on hand; they have about 3.5 days.

Here’s a reminder for the Community Hero’s blood drive on January 5 and January 6. You can sign up now by following this link.

