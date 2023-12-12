Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - A male, 78, and a female, 68, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Lead Volunteer Fire Department On Dec. 10.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s came to a home after a call for assistance. The first responders from Lead-Deadwood Monument Health and Lead Volunteer Fire Department found the male and female, who were pronounced deceased.

More details will be released pending the notification of the families. The incident remains under investigation.

