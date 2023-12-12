There are benefits to shop local this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the savvy shoppers among us will have already completed their holiday task, the rest of us may be looking for ideas on what to give our loved ones this this holiday season.

Doing your shopping online can make things a lot easier but a lot of people don’t think about the unintended consequences. Shopping locally putts a face to your purchases and helps your community.

Garrett Buckingham just opened up Zen Hills, an art and gifts shop across from Main Street Square. He says shopping at stores like his helps to keep money in the area.

“Shopping local supports the community; both my business partner (and I) are local to the community. We were both born and raised here, and we have a lot of local artists coming into this space as well it stimulates our economy. Times are hard right now so it’s important to keep money around here because it also gets spent here,” said Buckingham.

Aside from keeping the money local, many small businesses do work to support the community as well.

“The money you spend at your local small business gets put right back into our community. Our local businesses do the best we can to support local events and activities that are going on through donations and gift cards and things like that,” said Bill Bernhard a sales associate at Roam’n Around.

The economic benefit isn’t the only reason to stop by local stores either. Places like Mitzi’s Books have unique ideas to try with your loved one, like a blind book date.

“It’s a really fun idea just for the fact that you don’t know exactly what you’re getting, and you may find something that you really enjoy. There is a chance you might not like it, but we choose books that have a pretty reasonable rating,” said Mathew Franck, a bookseller at Mitzi’s Books.

Most of these stores are willing to work with your holiday schedule too, and many of them are offering extended hours this season to make it easier to justify the drive from outlying towns.

