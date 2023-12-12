Spearfish man convicted of second degree murder by Attorney General

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that a man from Spearfish has been convicted by a Lawrence County jury in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

Dreau L. Rogers was convicted Thursday, Dec. 7, of second-degree murder. He also was found guilty of six drug-related charges and five charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

The trial was held in Deadwood.

Destiny Rogers of Spearfish died on Jan. 22, 2022, after a shooting that took place in a Spearfish home. Dreau Rogers was later arrested and charged in the shooting.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2024, in Deadwood. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The Spearfish Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Lawrence County State’s Office prosecuted the case.

