Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to skeletal remains found outside Spearfish on Dec. 10.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office came to the scene where the skeletal remains were found. They were located in a remote wooded area outside of Spearfish.

All four agencies are currently investigating the identity of the remains and the manner of death.

The investigation remains open.

