Rush players spread the ‘beary-merry’ holiday spirit

Fans aren't usually encouraged to toss things onto the ice but in this case, the Rush welcomed it.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Saturday, the Rapid City Rush defeated the Wichita Thunder 3 to 2. But they weren’t the only winners. This game was particularly special because it was the annual teddy bear toss.

This is where the crowd gets to throw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration after the first Rush goal. The stuffed animals that were thrown onto the ice will go the YMCA, Rural America Initiatives, the Abbott House, Youth and Family Services and Monument Health Foundation.

To start the week of giving back, Rush players showed up at Monument Health to distribute the animals to children on the pediatric unit.

“The best part obviously is seeing the kids’ faces when you bring them a bear. Just a little something to try and make them happy when they’re going through some tough times, it’s not much but it’s something to bring them a little bit of joy,” said Logan Nelson, Rush player.

“It means everything. It’s not fun to be here. You know, usually we’re the bad guys and we make them cry because they have to get poked, or they have to do blood pressure or things like that. It just isn’t super fun. To have this opportunity where they can come in and choose, and make it feel somewhat normal and exciting is super nice and helps with the hospital stay,” say Ashley Cowley-Hagan, registered nurse, Monument Health.

Any additional stuffed animals that aren’t chosen, Monument Health will continue to donate throughout the year.

