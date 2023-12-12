Rapid City deer harvest set for after the holidays

Rapid City sets a goal for its annual deer harvest.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deer season is here in Rapid City, and with it comes the annual urban deer harvest.

For the sixth consecutive year, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department recommends the harvesting of 250 deer in the city limits.

The purpose of this harvest is to maintain the deer populations in the city while protecting private interests.

“The reason for this is to minimize the number of deer-vehicular incidents that we have. Everybody’s probably known somebody who’s come close to or have struck a deer. Every year we get reports of private property damage. We want to make sure that we minimize the number of incidents between the deer and the public,” said Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler.

Biegler wanted to remind the public the harvest won’t start until after the holidays and that if you do hear gunshots late at night, it could be from these harvests.

