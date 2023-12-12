Pactola Visitor Center to reflect a more-balanced history starting 2024

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Forest Service is partnering with Native American tribes to develop a co-stewardship agreement for the Pactola/He-Sapa Visitor Center in the Black Hills National Forest.

Last week a memorandum of understanding was signed to partner five Native American tribes with the national parks, with the potential for more tribes to sign on. The goal is to bring together the parks and the tribes to create a more accurate and representative view of the Black Hills to be presented at the Pactola/He Sapa visitor center.

“The history of things has been dominated by arguably one voice for quite a long time. We just never asked the Native people for their voice just subjugated it. So that idea of moving forward together, that’s I guess the key thing to the conversation at this point,” said tribal relations specialist Richard Meyers.

Being able to come together for one common goal as co-stewards is important. But for Native Americans, the most important part is being able to describe the Black Hills as they view it.

“Explanation of how the Lakota people, Dakota people, and Ochete Chacoan people see themselves and fit in their own mind. Trying to have what will be the most unique story to their vantage point of history being finally being spoken to by a tribal perspective,” said Meyers.

Meyers says the official announcement of this co-stewardship is set for the spring of 2024 with the work beginning shortly after.

