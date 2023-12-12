Monument Health begins months-long hiring campaign

Monument Health is in a hiring mood.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, Monument Health held the first of many monthly hiring events.

The event offered onsite interviews and hiring for a variety of positions including entry level options such as nurse aid or patient access specialist, as well as certified and licensed positions, including licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.

”Our hope for these events is that we can match up those interested in a career in healthcare to one of our openings here at the hospital. It’s always a great opportunity for us to find excellent caregivers such as the ones that are already here, and those that are looking for a career in healthcare,” said Casey Carmichael, manager of talent acquisition with Monument Health.

Monument Health will be holding this hiring event on the third Monday of every month.

