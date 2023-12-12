“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign highlights the dangers of driving drunk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety-Office of Highway Safety and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have joined forces with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to encourage drivers to avoid drinking and driving. The message is clear: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. From Dec. 13, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, drivers will notice increased patrols aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

During this period, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. The campaign will feature heightened state and national messages about the dangers of impaired driving, coupled with increased patrols aimed at drastically reducing drunk driving on our roadways. Deputies will not only focus on drivers who are under the influence but also on those not wearing seatbelts and exceeding speed limits.

Unfortunately, December can be a dangerous time for drivers. Between 2017 and 2021, more than 4,500 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on roadways nationwide. In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people died in such crashes. With more parties and festivities taking place during the holiday season, more people may be tempted to drink and drive. According to the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety Accident Records, between 2017 and 2021, 11 people were killed and 243 people were injured in alcohol-related traffic crashes on South Dakota roadways during December.

“One person was killed every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in 2021.” Patrol Sergeant Jesse Huschle continued, “Impaired driving is a deadly crime that we cannot overlook in the community. There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare.”

