City recreation sets open gym time for holidays

The City’s Recreation Division has announced that West Community Gym will be available during...
The City’s Recreation Division has announced that West Community Gym will be available during the holidays.(Pixabay | MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s Recreation Division has announced that West Community Gym will be available during the upcoming extended school holiday break.

Open gym time is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on December 19-22 and December 26-29. Participants will be charged $3 per day for open gym use.

“With two weeks for the holiday break, some may be looking for some options for the kids, family members, and visitors,” said City Recreation Director Doug Lowe. “It’s a way to get in some gym time, to work off a few holiday calories, or to let the kids or grandkids work off some holiday energy.”

For more information, contact the City’s Parks and Recreation Department at 605-394-4175.

Download the KOTA First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
Kelly Everett makes a festive mocktail on National Sobriety Day.
Holidays, booze are synonymous; sober bartender shares festive ‘mocktail’
Rose Cordier-Beauvais, 70, visits the gravesite of her grandson, Honor Beauvais, at St. Thomas...
Remembering Honor: A year after blizzard ravaged Rosebud, boy’s death raises questions
Tours above Mt Rushmore and the Badlands in South Dakota will come to an end soon.
Rep. Dusty Johnson discusses reduction of helicopter tours in Senate committee

Latest News

During this period, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign highlights the dangers of driving drunk
A look outside the Spearfish City Hall.
PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish
Storybook Island's Christmas Night of Light
Traditional holiday spectacle as Storybook Island lights up Rapid City
Love 'em or hate 'em ... PETA does get attention on its animal rights campaigns.
PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish