State lawmaker unhappy with this year’s budget address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week we had the annual state budget address where lawmakers saw firsthand how our tax money will be spent for the Fiscal Year 2025. One lawmaker expressed concern about something he felt was missing from the address.

The budget address was mainly focused on “The Big Three,” meaning nursing homes, education, and state workers, with an increase of 4%. Additionally, the address included a proposal to form an indigent legal counsel.

South Dakota District 10 Representative Kameron Nelson says he supports the increases but wishes more was included in the address.

“What I did not hear was a conversation about the ongoing childcare crisis in our communities or how we’re going to be working with our tribal nations to make sure they receive the services that they so deeply deserve and need so I think well will be challenging folks to come across the aisle and work in a coordinated effort to make sure those needs are addressed,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he plans to bring up these concerns and push for a higher increase to the budget than the one Governor Noem is proposing in the legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.