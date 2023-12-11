State lawmaker unhappy with this year’s budget address

One lawmaker expressed concern about something he felt was missing from the address.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week we had the annual state budget address where lawmakers saw firsthand how our tax money will be spent for the Fiscal Year 2025. One lawmaker expressed concern about something he felt was missing from the address.

The budget address was mainly focused on “The Big Three,” meaning nursing homes, education, and state workers, with an increase of 4%. Additionally, the address included a proposal to form an indigent legal counsel.

South Dakota District 10 Representative Kameron Nelson says he supports the increases but wishes more was included in the address.

“What I did not hear was a conversation about the ongoing childcare crisis in our communities or how we’re going to be working with our tribal nations to make sure they receive the services that they so deeply deserve and need so I think well will be challenging folks to come across the aisle and work in a coordinated effort to make sure those needs are addressed,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he plans to bring up these concerns and push for a higher increase to the budget than the one Governor Noem is proposing in the legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
Hope Center says "see you later" as doors officially close after more than a decade.
Hope Center officially closes its doors
Man faces life in prison for first degree manslaughter

Latest News

An event to raise donations for the Black Hills Toy Drive.
The Grinch stole breakfast all for a mischievously good cause
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVE FORECAST
An in depth look into the lives of the crews at Delta-1 launch control facilities.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
One lawmaker expressed concern about something he felt was missing from the address.
State lawmaker unhappy with this year’s budget address
South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson took to the House Natural Resources...
Rep. Dusty Johnson discusses reduction of helicopter tours in Senate committee