Mild today, cooler Tuesday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It looks like another week of dry weather for most of us as a northwest flow aloft keeps bringing dry air masses south out of Canada. Today we’ll see increasing winds again as a trough moves through. Clouds will increase this afternoon and tonight, and there could be a few snow showers in the Black Hills and Big Horns, but nothing significant.

Tuesday will be cooler, then warmer temperatures return Wednesday, and mostly stick around through next weekend.

Right now, the week before Christmas looks dry and warm.

