A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the West Plains’ national historic sites celebrated sixty years last year, and our staff was able to get an in-depth look into how its crews kept our country safe.

For those unfamiliar with the history of the Minuteman Missiles three different sites span forty-three acres of land... the visitor center, the Delta-9 launch facility silo, and the Delta-1 launch control center. Delta-9 and Delta-1 facilities were used during the Cold War as nuclear deterrents and were rarely seen by civilians while in use.

“When we came in in the morning we had to get cleared through the gate and we would call in over our radio and say something like ‘this is trip 2152 Captain Boensch plus two. And even though they’d seen us seven times that month already, we came out for 24 hours at a time. Once they were assured we were the good guys the facility manager would give us a briefing by exception on anything broken down topside anything important,” said former Missile Combat Crew Commander Jim Boensch.

After the briefing, the two-man crew would head downstairs to the launch control facility which was sealed by an eight-ton blast-proof steel and concrete door. Inside was a “no lone zone” designed to make sure no one could sabotage the missiles.

“This was the deputy’s position, the commander’s position was up in the front there. One of us could sleep as I may have mentioned. If we were both awake we would be in our positions. Whoever happened to be awake though would sit at the commander’s position up there monitoring the blue board called the MSIP or Missile Status Indicator Panel,” said Boensch.

If a missile launch was necessary, the two-person crew would receive a message to authenticate individually. They would then go to a locked red safe that housed the keys needed to launch the missiles. Both keys would then be inserted into their slots while the deputy would input a code to arm them. Then the missiles are in terminal countdown which is a test to make sure they are ready to go.

“My deputy has just armed the missiles they’re enabled all the way across they all may not go though we don’t know. Launch command, that’s um one launch vote has been received, one capsule launch in progress, the second launch vote comes in. Interzone security and outer zone security that’s the radars picking that up. The movement of that huge door rolling down and off the rails. And once stage one of the missile lights and takes off the lower umbilical is gonna separate and your gonna get the missile away light that flashed briefly right there,” said Boensch.

After the missile launch, the crew would brace for an enemy attack. If they were hit crew members could spend days underground before having to remove an escape hatch, dig sand out from above, and climb through a tube out to the surface.

At the end of all of this, crew members could go back home to their families.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.