Holidays, booze are synonymous; sober bartender shares festive ‘mocktail’

By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas have at least one thing in common, binge drinking. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States shares that a quarter of the distilled spirits industry’s profits come between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

Fun holiday drinks, family and friends, and holiday cheer are a good mix except for people choosing to be sober. Kelly Everett, a bartender in Rapid City, has been sober for over three years.

“When I first started going to BBQs I would go to Breadroot. They have these little fuzzy tea cans that look like they are craft beers, and they can be a little hoppy. So, you still feel part of the environment that’s going on,” shares Everett.

While Everett is a master at the bar, she also has the skills to make some tasteful mocktails. Check out this video to see how you can make a festive, holiday mocktail.

Kelly Everett makes a festive mocktail on National Sobriety Day.

