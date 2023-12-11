A few flurries possible Tuesday in southwest South Dakota

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds fill in through the night as skies become overcast. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s for much of the region.

Areas of snow showers will pass through southwest South Dakota, including the southern Black Hills. A few flurries could push into Rapid City during the morning hours, but should mostly stay south and east of town. Highs will be in the 30s for many with some spots near 40°.

It will get warmer for the rest of the week as highs will range from the 40s to the 50s with plenty of sunshine. The weekend will be gorgeous. Sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s for many.

Above normal temperatures will stick around through much of next week and as of right now, it looks like temperatures for the rest of the month will average out to be above normal. Moisture is favored to remain below normal.

