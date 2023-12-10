SDSU football survives to play another day

Jackrabbits move onto semis with win over No. 8 Villanova
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota State football is moving onto the FCS semifinals with a 23-12 win over No. 8 Villanova on Saturday night. The Jackrabbits are set to face the winner of No. 4 Idaho versus No. 5 UAlbany next Friday. On the other side of the bracket, North Dakota State is set to face No. 2 Montana following the Bison’s big 45-17 over No. 3 South Dakota.

“We got to be a little more consistent on defense,” said SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers following the win over Villanova. “We had some breakdowns there on a third down twice, things we can be better at. They got us in some plays and were able to have some success. It really came down to our ability to run the ball in the end...and our ability to get off the field on defense, and then the special teams plays were huge.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dreau Rogers
Jury finds Spearfish man guilty of second-degree murder
Hope Center says "see you later" as doors officially close after more than a decade.
Hope Center officially closes its doors
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Man faces life in prison for first degree manslaughter
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Jackley: Items of interest being analyzed in Rachel Cyriacks case

Latest News

SDSU football survives to play another day
SDSU football survives to play another day
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 1
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 1
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 1
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 1
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 2
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 2