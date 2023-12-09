Possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legal is creating some mixed feelings

The measure requires more than 17,000 valid signatures before it can be placed on the 2024 general ballot.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Attorney’s General Marty Jackley released the final ballot explanation for an initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana and create dual-use licenses.

The final ballot explanation for an initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana has been released. The proposed measure would allow people 21 and older to possess, grow, sell, ingest and distribute marijuana and paraphernalia. To some people, having this measure pass would be a good thing for the state.

“I would love it I mean I think it’s really possible and I think it would be a good thing,” said one Rapid City resident. “I think it would be a very good idea, I think that it’s not a serious enough drug that its worth getting people in trouble for,” stated another resident.

Some people disagree with the passing of this measure because they believe it could cause more addiction problems.

“I don’t feel great, I just think its bad for you, I think it’s a gateway drug, I think it leads to other addictions,” stated a different Rapid City resident. “In my personal and professional opinion I do not feel that marijuana should be legalized. I feel that it is a substance that can easily be abused,” stated a fourth person.

