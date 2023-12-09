Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 2

Rush beat Thunder in 4-3 in back-to-back home wins
By Andrew Lind and Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush garnered its first home victory of the season, defeating the Wichita Thunder 3-2, on Thursday night. On Friday, the Rush jumped back in the win column with a 4-3 win over the Thunder. Rapid City is back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. for the third and final game of the series.

