Rush earns first home win of the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush put an end to a four game losing streak and earned its first home win of the season Thursday night defeating Wichita 3-2. Keanu Yamamoto, Keltie Jeri-Leon, and Alex Aleardi scored for Rapid City. Matt Radomsky stopped 18 of 20 shots in route to picking up the victory.

On the high school wrestling mat the Rapid City Invite cranked up with team duals Thursday. RC Central and Stevens each picked up a pair of impressive dual victories.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.