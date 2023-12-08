Rush earns first home win of the season

Rapid City defeats Wichita 3-2
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush put an end to a four game losing streak and earned its first home win of the season Thursday night defeating Wichita 3-2. Keanu Yamamoto, Keltie Jeri-Leon, and Alex Aleardi scored for Rapid City. Matt Radomsky stopped 18 of 20 shots in route to picking up the victory.

On the high school wrestling mat the Rapid City Invite cranked up with team duals Thursday. RC Central and Stevens each picked up a pair of impressive dual victories.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMA street racing will be an addition to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Black Hills Children's Home staff celebrates the move into Rapid City.
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Coach of Mitchell baseball team, board member pleaded not guilty to involvement of sexual assault

Latest News

12-7 Rush
Rush earns first home win of the season
12-7 Belle Fourche boys basketball
Belle Fourche boys ready to open season against Spearfish
12-7 Belle Fourche boys basketball
Belle Fourche boys ready to open season against Spearfish
Deadwood hits first ever million-dollar month for sports betting since 2021.
Deadwood hits first million-dollar month in sports wagering