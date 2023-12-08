More wind to begin the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will start off windy with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s for many. Some spots will be near 40°. Winds will weaken into the afternoon hours.

It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the area. Thankfully, the wind will not be much of an issue!

Monday will be mild with highs in the 40s for many with scattered cloud cover. It will get a bit breezy to begin the week with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Temperatures Tuesday will fall closer to average with many in the 30s to low 40s.

Warmer air returns Wednesday and Thursday with much of the area climbing into the 40s and 50s. Plenty of sunshine is expected both days.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.