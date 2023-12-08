HOPEFUL: Legacy lives on for Rapid City’s day community center as efforts emerge for homeless community support

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From building a connection with other people to improving your mind and body, working as a community to solve a problem can be a positive experience not only for the person but for those whom the problem is affecting.

As the resources at the Hope Center come to an end on December 8, the question of what’s next is still in the air.

“I think there is a need for the services that we provide. I think there will always be a need for the services that we provide, and I would like to see them come back again,” expressed Hope Center’s executive director Melanie Timm.

Unfortunately, finding another building for the Hope Center isn’t as simple as it may seem. Rather, the time has run out for the center, and soon this building will be as vacant during the day as it is now.

“I know there’s discussion on that; it’s more complicated than just finding a building and putting people in it; we have to find the right facility. The real estate has to be zoned properly; the building has to be safe; how do we staff it; how do we provide security?” explained Rapid City Ward 5 councilmember Rod Pettigrew.

Without a building for people to go and seek warmth, Urban Roots & Ancient Wisdom and other community groups want to step in and create an area for people to use if they need it.

“Provide these warming centers, provide food, provide the needs, provide lodging for families—the list goes on and on,” said Rapid City community volunteer with Urban Roots & Ancient Wisdom Raneé Mcfarland Haglund.

While that plan comes to fruition, other organizations have also stepped in to make sure the needs of those in the homeless community are met, such as the mail service at Woyatan Lutheran Church, which now allows people to use their address as a place to pick up mail.

“They need that compassionate heart and that good hand to pick them up and walk with them for a little while. We can’t walk with them their whole lives, but we’re at least giving them that opportunity to learn some tools and strengthen up the things that they need to,” expressed Woyatan Lutheran Church pastor Jonathan Old Horse.

Old Horse says this is the first step in a long process for many people.

“It’s making sure that those tools that they have, that they can hone them, so they can get those homes, so they can get some control of those finances and not have to live in that world where they are criminalized,” expressed Old Horse.

While the services previously offered at the Hope Center can’t entirely be replicated yet, some people in the Rapid City community are starting to take action to continue some of the services provided by the center.

“I hope that somewhere along the line that kind of place can be developed again because we lack those places in our community,” shared the Hope Center’s founder Doug Diehl.

Two other organizations have stepped in to fill the need for the mail service that was provided here: Healing Trauma Therapy Services and the Western South Dakota Community Action Building.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.