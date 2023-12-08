Deadwood hits first million-dollar month in sports wagering

Sports wagering is currently up 24% from this time last year and Rodman attributes that increase to the National Football League.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In October, Deadwood saw the first million-dollar month in sports betting since its beginning in 2021.

For Deadwood, sports betting is an important part of the gambling appeal of Deadwood. According to Deadwood Gaming Association executive director, Mike Rodman, adding sports betting has brought in a new type of clientele.

Sports wagering is currently up 24% from this time last year and Rodman attributes that increase to the National Football League.

”The September/October are probably the biggest months for sports wagering. It’s when the most focus is on the NFL which was the bulk of the sports wagering, but January/February with the Super Bowl will be another big time for us and of course March Madness,” stated Rodman.

Seven Deadwood properties offer sports betting including The Lodge at Deadwood, Cadillac Jacks, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, The Mineral Palace, The Bodega, The Gold Dust and Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Events and sports that can be bet on include baseball, basketball, fighting, football, hockey, Olympic Games, racing, rugby, soccer and tennis.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
AMA street racing will be an addition to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Black Hills Children's Home staff celebrates the move into Rapid City.
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Four people arrested in Meade County in possession of ketamine

Latest News

December 8 marks the last day the Hope Center will take in guests.
HOPEFUL: Legacy lives on for Rapid City’s day community center as efforts emerge for homeless community support
Black Hills State University professor talks about artificial intelligence.
Artificial Intelligence can be used to help teachers become more productive
Dreau Rogers
Jury finds Spearfish man guilty of second-degree murder
Friday
Windy with a few snow showers Friday