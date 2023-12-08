Deadwood hits first million-dollar month in sports wagering

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In October, Deadwood saw the first million-dollar month in sports betting since its beginning in 2021.

For Deadwood, sports betting is an important part of the gambling appeal of Deadwood. According to Deadwood Gaming Association executive director, Mike Rodman, adding sports betting has brought in a new type of clientele.

Sports wagering is currently up 24% from this time last year and Rodman attributes that increase to the National Football League.

”The September/October are probably the biggest months for sports wagering. It’s when the most focus is on the NFL which was the bulk of the sports wagering, but January/February with the Super Bowl will be another big time for us and of course March Madness,” stated Rodman.

Seven Deadwood properties offer sports betting including The Lodge at Deadwood, Cadillac Jacks, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, The Mineral Palace, The Bodega, The Gold Dust and Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Events and sports that can be bet on include baseball, basketball, fighting, football, hockey, Olympic Games, racing, rugby, soccer and tennis.

