Windy to end the week with a few moisture chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will increase through the night, especially after midnight. Some spots will have wind gusts higher than 40 mph and up to 60 mph at times. Skies will be mostly clear and we remain mild in the 30s and 40s.

There will be sunshine to start off the day Thursday, but clouds will be increasing from the northwest through the day. Rain and snow showers will fall across parts of northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and into northwest South Dakota through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s early on, before falling into the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong winds will continue Thursday and into Friday with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times. Friday will be mostly cloudy for many and a few snow showers will move into the area by the afternoon. Accumulations will be very light, but up to an inch or so in the hills.

Skies are mostly sunny on Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. It is expected to be a bit breezy through the day, making it feel much cooler. Sunday will be in the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures warm up into the 40s and 50s for next week with plenty of sunshine on tap.

