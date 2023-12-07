Staying windy Friday with snow showers at times

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy conditions will continue at times overnight. Gusts could reach, or exceed, 40 mph at times, especially in northwest South Dakota. Skies will clear up through the night with lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

Friday will start off with sunshine for some spots, but clouds will increase through the day as snow showers develop and move into the area. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph or higher at times, especially across western South Dakota. Temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s for much of the region.

It will be a bit windy Saturday, but they will diminish later in the afternoon and evening. Skies will clear up through the day bringing some sunshine in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 30s for much of the area. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs returning to the 40s for many. Scattered clouds will pass through the region.

Temperatures early next week will range from near to slightly above average. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Warmer air moves in Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s under sunny skies.

