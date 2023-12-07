Statewide butcher shortage can be a hindrance to hunters, ranchers

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is renowned for its hunting and outdoor lifestyle. However, according to South Dakota News Watch, a shortage of butchers in meat processing plants could pose a challenge for hunters, preventing them from processing their game.

According to South Dakota News Watch, the month of November has always been the busiest month for meat processing plants because it’s the peak of deer hunting season in South Dakota. This year, there has been a larger influx of hunters calling shops to get their game processed.

“It’s just a dying breed; the kids today don’t really want to do it. We’ve lost a lot of our workforce, so it’s getting pretty tough. Most of the meat lockers are looking for help; they’re looking for cutters,” said Cutting Edge Meat Market Owner Becky Goosen.

Various of meats at a Rapid City meat market
Various of meats at a Rapid City meat market(KOTA/KEVN)

Some butcher shops in South Dakota have closed or no longer accept wild game. Some only process wild meat if it’s pre-skinned and deboned by the customer. This shortage of butchers is affecting livestock producers as well, forcing them to ship cattle, sheep, and other livestock out of state for processing, according to South Dakota News Watch.

“We try to help the hunters, so we cannot take in the customers’ beef to process for them until after December; then, we start scheduling them again. So you have a lot of ranchers around here who are having to schedule a year in advance to get on the schedules,” said Goosen.

To encourage more people to join the profession, Goosen says they are collaborating with Western Dakota Tech’s new meat processing program, added last fall.

“They can do a three-semester diploma or a five-semester associate’s degree with us that focuses on meat processing. This program gives them all the skills of cattle and beef production, as well as ethical processing of meat and food safety. So, if a student chooses to do our diploma program, they’ll get the essentials of the meat processing industry and a lot of hands-on experience,” said Western Dakota Technical College Director of Admissions Diana Newman.

