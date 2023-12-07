Shortfall in women’s prison funding leads Noem to look for other solutions in 2023 budget address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A groundbreaking for the design phase of the Rapid City women’s prison has revealed a funding deficiency to build the facility.

During the governor’s budget address on Tuesday, it was revealed that there is a $27 million deficit when it comes to building the facility. To minimize the need for those funds, Governor Kristi Noem proposed using federal dollars for water as well as around $4 million that remained from the land and design phases of the project. Some lawmakers see this as an unfortunate set of events but note that the state won’t incur debt by funding, rather than bonding, the infrastructure projects.

“It’s unfortunate that we had good estimates when we passed the bill for funding, but you and I both know when we go to the hardware store how much things have increased in cost. So that’s not unexpected,” explained District 32 Rapid City Representative Becky Drury.

Noem’s proposal to fund the remainder of the $21 million is to use one-time funds to finish the project.

